Exhibition of Nowruz culture in Russia

Iranian Students Association at Moscow State University of International Relations (Russian Foreign Ministry University) held an exhibition of Nowruz culture, which was welcomed by the university's professors and students, as well as the country's diplomats.

The members of the association presented Iranian culture and civilization, as well as the Iranian New Year, by presenting handicrafts, Haft-Sin tables in the exhibition.

The exhibition was inaugurated with a lecture by Scientific Advisor of the Iranian Embassy in Russia Mohsen Najafi on the topic of "Culture, the Main Union of Nations".

