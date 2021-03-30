Mar 30, 2021, 3:44 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84279335
0 Persons

Tags

Exhibition of Nowruz culture in Russia

Exhibition of Nowruz culture in Russia

Moscow, March 30, IRNA - The Association of Iranian Students residing in Moscow held an exhibition of Nowruz culture at the State University of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Iranian Students Association at Moscow State University of International Relations (Russian Foreign Ministry University) held an exhibition of Nowruz culture, which was welcomed by the university's professors and students, as well as the country's diplomats.

The members of the association presented Iranian culture and civilization, as well as the Iranian New Year, by presenting handicrafts, Haft-Sin tables in the exhibition.

The exhibition was inaugurated with a lecture by Scientific Advisor of the Iranian Embassy in Russia Mohsen Najafi on the topic of "Culture, the Main Union of Nations".

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 2 =