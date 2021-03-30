Ukrainian couple praise Iranian's hospitality

Daniel Yavorovych, the husband, and Olena Ospennikova, his wife, are visiting Iran for the first time on a 10-day trip. They have so far visited Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, Yazd and Kashan cities which are among the most attracting places for tourists.

Speaking to IRNA, Daniel describes Iran as a beautiful country with valuable cultural and history heritage. He says that they visited Tabatabaei Historical House and Sialk Archeological Hill in Kashan representing Iran's rich, archaic civilization.

He also says that Iranians still respect their traditions, while Ukrainian culture has changed because of the USSR dominion.

Daniel refers to some commonalities between Iranian and Ukrainian cultures, mentioning commonly used words in Persian and Ukrainian languages, like Bazaar, Maydan (field) and Kilim (a type of carpet).

Admiring Iranian women for their 'beauty, hospitality and adroitness in communicating', his wife, Olena, says this type of kind behavior brings about friendship.

Noting that they received COVID-19 pandemic before they left for Iran, she expresses hope that the pandemic will end soon and people around the globe, Iranians in particular, can resume their normal life.

The couple are active in Information Technology field and say that they pursued business interests in Iran in addition to visiting tourist places.

Having enjoyed Iran's picturesque villages, they say that they will take bikes to have an even more pleasing experience next time they visit Iran.

Sialk Hill is a large archaeological site in a suburb of the city of Kashan, Isfahan Province, in central Iran, close to Fin Garden. The culture that inhabited this area has been linked to the Zayandeh River Culture.

The site was excavated for three seasons (1933, 1934, and 1937) by a team headed by Roman Ghirshman and his wife Tania Ghirshman.

Another tourism attraction in Kashan is Abyaneh village, one of the oldest villages of Iran. It is known to have existed 2,500 years ago. Situated on the northwestern slope of Mount Karkas between Kashan and Isfahan, this ancient village is a living museum of Iran, preserved for its cultural heritage, traditions, and unique beauty despite centuries of changing rules, dynasties, and kingdoms in Persia.

