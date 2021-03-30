Iran, Azerbaijan FMs discuss issues of bilateral importance

The meeting was held in Tajikistan on the sidelines of the “Heart of Asia” Conference.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the latest developments in the Caucasus as well as bilateral cooperation in the Caspian Sea.

Zarif had another meeting with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon on Monday when they explored ways for mutual cooperation on economy, trade, energy, industry, transportation, science and culture.

During the meeting, the two sides underlined the significance of an Iran-Tajikistan Joint Cooperation Commission.

The Iranian foreign minister has met with his Indian and Afghan counterparts as well as the executive secretary of CICA.

Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE constitute the 15 member countries of the Heart of Asia.

9341**1424

