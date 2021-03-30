Pakistani Shiites, Iranians celebrate birth anniversary of 12th Imam

The birth anniversary was celebrated on Monday night, 15th of Shaban in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan and in other cities of the country, including Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi and Quetta.

An outdoor event was also held at the residential complex of the Iranian embassy at the diplomatic enclave with all health protocols.

Deputy Head of Mission Mohammad Sorkhabi, diplomats, officials of Iranian organizations in Pakistan and their family members attended the celebrations.

On the occasion different poetic verses were recited by Iranian students about Imam-e-Zamana (AS) while a competition was also held among the students who were also awarded prizes.

Hundreds of Pakistanis who love Imam-e-Zamana (AS), both Shiites and Sunnis, took part in celebrations tonight at Imam Bargahs in Islamabad as well as in Rawalpindi city.

The presence of Sunni Muslims in the celebration of the birth of Hazrat Mahdi (AS), which is known in Pakistan as "Shab-e-Barat", is one of the special features of these celebrations.

On this night, Pakistani Shiites wrote letters with love and affection to Imam-e-Zamana (AS) during the night of 15th Shaban which is also called "Areeza".

