China says document signed with Iran will provide general cooperation framework

"In January 2016, China and Iran issued a joint statement on establishing comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and agreed to sign a plan for comprehensive cooperation," Lijian said in his regular press conference on Monday.

"Through communication and consultations, the two sides reached agreement on the content of the comprehensive plan recently," he added.

"On March 27, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang signed the plan for comprehensive cooperation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during his visit to Iran upon invitation," he noted.

"The plan focuses on tapping the potentials in economic and cultural cooperation and charting course for long-term cooperation. It neither includes any quantitative, specific contracts and goals nor targets any third party, and will provide a general framework for China-Iran cooperation going forward," Lijian reiterated.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman in a Twitter message said the strategic comprehensive partnership of Iran and China has entered a new stage.

In 2015, the Islamic Republic of Iran and China issued a joint comprehensive strategic statement between the two countries, and the two sides agreed to conclude a comprehensive cooperation document.

The document discusses the capacities and prospects of bilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China in different fields, including economic and cultural.

Iran and China believe that this document will further promote the ongoing development and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and will create prosperity for the two nations, the statement noted.

The cooperation document had for the first time been discussed in 2015, when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Iran, to lead bilateral ties to a comprehensive and strategic level.

