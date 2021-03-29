Iran, China to cooperate on fighting COVID-19: official

“Some paragraphs in Iran-China strategic cooperation document signed on Saturday are related to healthcare and medical education which provide a clear outlook on cooperation between the two countries and can be a turning point for similar agreements with other countries and health systems in the future,” Jahanpour wrote on his twitter account.

He also published a part of the document which, among other things, emphasized consolidation of cooperation on fighting the coronavirus and similar viral disease based on a memorandum of understating previously signed.

Another part of the document published by Jahanpour highlights strengthening of cooperation between Iran and China on research and health technology transfer, healthcare system, health education, cooperation between medical departments in universities, and meeting medical and equipment demands.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who paid a visit to Iran yesterday, and Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif signed a document on Iran-China 25-year cooperation program.

The document traces back to Chine President Xi Jinping’s visit to Iran in 2016, when Tehran and Beijing elevated their relationship to ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’ in a joint statement.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish