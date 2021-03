According to the IRGC statement, the terror team, which was affiliated to a separatist terror group, opened fire on military and police stations in Shush City early on Friday and intended to enter the stations, but their attack was neutralized and both terrorists were injured.

One of the terrorists died on the way to the hospital.

Some Kalashnikov machine guns and ammunition was found with the two terrorist.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish