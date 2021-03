The incident should not be neglected by the claimers of human rights, said Khatibzadeh answering a question regarding Iran’s stance about the suppression of protesters in Bristol.

He went on to say that the UK has had interventionist comments about the behavior of other counties’ police with protesters, and now it is their turn to show how important the basic rights of their people and extreme violence of the police are to them.

