Iran-China ties to become stronger: Zarif

Zarif and Wang Yi discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues in the meeting.

Referring to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Beijing, Zarif said that the relations between Iran and China date back centuries ago and with signing the document, they will become stronger than before.

Thanking China for its stances and measures when Iran was under oppressive sanctions, he said that China was a friend for Iran in hard times.

Zarif said that the US by lifting the sanctions can pave the way for full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed by Iran and five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany.

He also said that the 2022 Winter Olympics to be held in China is an important event and rejected the political attempts to downplay the international event.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi congratulated the Iranian New Year to Zarif and said that the relations between Iran and China have reached a strategic level and Beijing is seeking all-out promotion of relations with Tehran.

He added that signing the comprehensive document paves the way for higher levels of relations.

Wang had already met with President Hassan Rouhani and Ali Larijani, the advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran's Foreign Ministry also inaugurated today an exhibition of historical documents on Iran-China cooperation in the wake of the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.

