Iran, China agree on all-out cooperation

In 2015, the Islamic Republic of Iran and China issued a joint comprehensive strategic statement between the two countries, and the two sides agreed to conclude a comprehensive cooperation document.

After consultations and negotiations on March 27, 2021, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi signed the Iran-China comprehensive cooperation document in a meeting in Tehran on Saturday.

The document discusses the capacities and prospects of bilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China in different fields, including economic and cultural.

Iran and China believe that this document will further promote the ongoing development and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and will create prosperity for the two nations, the statement noted.

