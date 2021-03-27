Iran, China sign comprehensive cooperation document

The cooperation document had for the first time been discussed in 2015, when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Iran, to lead bilateral ties to a comprehensive and strategic level.

Wang, who arrived in Iran on Friday at the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, met Zarif on Saturday morning.

In addition to his Iranian counterpart, Wang met Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and Ali Larijani, the advisor to Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Wang and Zarif have constant consultations on bilateral and international issues and explored long-term cooperation and implementation of comprehensive strategic partnership in the meeting.

Iran's Foreign Ministry also inaugurated today an exhibition of historical documents on Iran-China cooperation in the wake of the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.

The spokesman of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affair said on Friday evening that the relations between Iran and China are multi-layered, deep, and have different dimensions, which necessitates them to be included in a document. Therefore, the document has been exchanged between the two states several times and it would eventually be signed on Saturday by foreign ministers.

