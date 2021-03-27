Corona claims 85 lives in Iran over past 24 hours: Official

Some 8,120 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 815 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 85 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 62,308.

Lari noted that 1,585,114 patients out of a total of 1,846,923 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,921 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She went on to say that 12,550,000 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish