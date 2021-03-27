Mar 27, 2021, 10:56 AM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 84275334
0 Persons

Tags

Syria national football team arrives in Tehran

Syria national football team arrives in Tehran

Tehran, March 27, IRNA – Syria national football team has arrived in Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran for a friendly match with Iran national football team on March 30.

Iran national football team will meet Syria in a friendly match in Tehran on March 30 as part of preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Azadi Stadium.

Bahrain national football team defeated Syria 3-1 in a friendly match on March 25 ( Thursday ) in Manama

Iran national football team will hold a training camp in late March in Tehran.

According to AFC’s decision, the Qualifiers have been postponed till June.

Iranians are scheduled to play Hong Kong and Cambodia on June 3 and 7and the matches against Bahrain and Iraq will be held on June 11 and 15.

Due to the coronavirus concerns, the remaining matches will be held at the centralized venue and Iran submitted its request to host the four remaining qualifiers.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 2 =