Syria national football team arrives in Tehran

Iran national football team will meet Syria in a friendly match in Tehran on March 30 as part of preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Azadi Stadium.

Bahrain national football team defeated Syria 3-1 in a friendly match on March 25 ( Thursday ) in Manama

Iran national football team will hold a training camp in late March in Tehran.

According to AFC’s decision, the Qualifiers have been postponed till June.

Iranians are scheduled to play Hong Kong and Cambodia on June 3 and 7and the matches against Bahrain and Iraq will be held on June 11 and 15.

Due to the coronavirus concerns, the remaining matches will be held at the centralized venue and Iran submitted its request to host the four remaining qualifiers.

