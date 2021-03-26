President Rouhani congratulates Bangladesh's National Day

President Rouhani in his messages felicitated the approach of Bangladesh's National Day to Bangladeshi President Mohammad Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Iranian president expressed the hope that in the wake of further cooperation between Iranian and Bangladeshi officials, the two countries would further broaden friendly relations and constructive cooperation in different fields to the benefit of the two nations.

Bangladesh declared independence from Pakistan in 1971.

2050

