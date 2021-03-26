Mar 26, 2021, 2:26 PM
Corona claims 81 lives in Iran over past 24 hours: Official

Tehran, March 25, IRNA – Some 81 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 62,232 Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday.

Some 7,980 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 965 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 81 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 62,232.

Lari noted that 1,577,408 patients out of a total of 1,838,803 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,908 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She went on to say that 12,481,917 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

