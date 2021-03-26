Nowruz, a holy celebration in Kyrgyzstan 

Nowruz is being celebrated in the country just in one day, which happens to be on March 21 each year.

The Kyrgyz had been forced to avoid celebrating such an important national holiday, when the country had been under the reign of the Soviet Union, but they have been able to celebrate Nowruz since the country’s independence in 1991.

Nowruz holiday is considered as a good opportunity for the Kyrgyz people to purify their sole and connect with the nature as well as strengthen friendship among the population and promote unity amongst different tribes.

The Kyrgyz people organize charitable works, cleanse their houses, pay off their debts and reconcile with those they have been at odds.

They also decorate a special table with seven kinds of meals, which are the symbol of abundance of crop in the upcoming year. A night before March 21, they also fill up containers with milk, wheat and spring water.

In the first hours of the Nowruz day, family members leave their homes and pour into squares of their cities to celebrate the holiday. Some people sell foods, clothes and toys in that day. There are also amazing programs such as riding horses while wearing battle and nomad clothes.

