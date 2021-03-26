Iraqi minister, Iranian envoy discuss expansion of ties

Rikabi and Masjedi discussed ways to expand mutual ties and prepare the ground to sign a memorandum of understanding on joint ventures between the Iraqi ministry and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iranian embassy in Baghdad announced on Thursday that the Iraqi minister underlined the importance of historical relations between Iraq and Iran in economic, political and social arenas, adding that the ties witnesses expansion in all fields, which helps maintain security in the region.

The Iraqi official also expressed his ministry’s readiness to sign the MoU with the Iranian side.

The Iranian ambassador received copies of previous memoranda of understanding between the two countries.

Al-Rikabi further expressed hope that he would meet his Iranian counterpart in the near future in order to hold talks on the signing of the MoU and the execution of its provisions especially regarding trainings and exchange of experiences among staff of Iranian and Iraqi ministries of labor.

For his part, Masjedi expressed pleasure at the result of the meeting with the Iraqi minister, emphasizing that Iran is keen on expanding coordination and exchange of experiences.

