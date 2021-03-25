Zarif: West’s effort aimed at revival of JCPOA, changing victims place with criminals

In his Twitter account, Zarif referred to the time schedule for implementing the JCPOA articles from Jan 16, 2016 to Mar 25, 2021, arguing: There have been lots of deviations of the facts regarding the so-called efforts for the revival of JCPOA.

He singled out one of those deviations, as changing the place of the victims with the criminals.

Referring to the timing fact sheet of the nuclear deal’s implementation, the Iranian top diplomat reiterated: This fact sheet beyond doubt corrects the historical amnesia and regulates the records of both sides.

Zarif has at the end of his twit put the link of an IAEA report on the two sides implementation of the nuclear deal as a reminder, particularly for the US secretary of state who claimed yesterday that the ball is now in Iran’s court.

