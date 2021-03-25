Mar 25, 2021, 2:31 PM
COVID-19 claims 97 lives in Iran over past 24 hours: Official

Tehran, March 25, IRNA – Some 97 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 62,142 Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Thursday.

Some 7,506 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 792 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 97 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 62,142.

Lari noted that 1,569,697 patients out of a total of 1,830,823 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,889 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

