President: Iran to shift crude oil exports to Persian Gulf, Oman Sea terminals

President Rouhani made the remarks at his speech to inauguration ceremony on 39 national projects in trade and economic zones in different parts of the country.

The president referred to Goureh-Jask crude oil pipeline, which will transport main part of Iran's oil through southern waters, as a giant project in Iran's history.

The 1,000-km Goureh-Jask crude oil pipeline increases the transport capacity to one million barrels a day in southern Iran, Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh said in June, 2020.

Pointing to name designated by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution for new Iranian year as "Production: Support and Removing Barriers", the president said the government will continue surge in production to achieve the goals set for the new year.

He added that the government in the remaining days in office will turn the name of this year from word to action.

Touching upon inauguration of the projects across the country, the president said it is an indication of defeat of enemies' sanctions.

He noted that inauguration of the projects will lead to development in free economic zones and boost in national production.

Over the past months, the government has inaugurated a series of projects across the country in line with the guidelines of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on "Surge in Production" for the past Iranian year (ended on March 19, 2021).

