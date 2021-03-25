Shaban celebrations, ancient Nowruz gathering held in Pakistan

Nowruz, which promises the arrival of spring is celebrated every year by residents of different countries of the world, especially millions of people in Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan, is also celebrated in Pakistan.

Balochistan province, the southwest of neighboring Pakistan, and bordering Sistan and Baluchestan of Iran, has the closest relationship with Iran in terms of common culture, customs and traditions.

Nowruz, which begins in the solar calendar on March 21, was recognized by the United Nations in 2010 as the International Day and the ancient Iranian holiday of three thousand years.

Nowruz, which has its roots in the ancient history of Iran and the region and has long been celebrated by various ethnic groups as the beginning of the new year, after the advent of Islam, took a religious color and continues to be one of the most important holidays.

Shabanieh, Nowruz celebrations were held with the presence of political, cultural and academic figures including the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the head of Khana-e-Farhang , officials and educational staff of Iranian schools and hundreds of people.

The event was held at in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province for those interested in Iranian civilization and culture.

The program began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and then continued with the national anthems of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan.

After the welcome address of the Director of House of Culture, pantomime group, Imam Reza Hosseinieh Tawashih group performed following a performance of male and female students of Islamic College of Quetta.

The celebration, which was held with the aim of introducing Nowruz culture and customs to Pakistani nation as the largest national celebration in Iran, was decorated with the Iranian Haftsin table and had the atmosphere of spring days and Nowruz.

In addition to Pakistani professors and students of Persian language and literature, Balochistan Higher Education Commission and prominent Sunni personalities of Quetta, Ali Ebrahimi in charge of consular affairs of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Hossein Taghizadeh Vaqefi, Director Khana-e-Farhang and Friday prayer leader Hojjatoleslam Seyed Hashem Mousavi attended the ceremony.

In this ceremony the speakers talked about the customs and philosophy of Nowruz and because Nowruz coincides with the beginning of spring, is the most beautiful New Year among the various New Year holidays among different countries and nations of the world.

Participants also congratulated Pakistani nation on National Day (anniversary of the adoption of the Resolution of Independence). They said that beginning of the New Year and at the same time Pakistan National Day celebrations is a factor to strengthen friendly relations between Iran and Pakistan.

Yesterday, some world leaders, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a friendly, good-neighborly and brotherly state of Pakistan, congratulated the government and people of the country on national day.

President Hassan Rouhani, in separate messages extended congratulations to Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Pakistan National Day.

He expressed the hope that ties between Iran and Pakistan would further improve adding that both countries need to utilize their capacities in this regards.

Rouhani prayed Almighty Allah for good health and success of Pakistani president and prime minister and welfare of the noble nation of Pakistan.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish