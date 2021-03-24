Takhat Ravanchi: US sanctions to lead nowhere

Ravanchi made the comment in a press conference in reaction to the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s remarks in Brussels.

“The Americans claim that the ball is in Iran’s court, but 2 months into its new administration, the US is still in violation of both the JCPOA and the UNSC resolution 2231,” he added.

The Iranian UN envoy stressed that President Biden who had earlier confessed that Trump’s maximum pressure policy had faced defeat is still pursuing the same defeated policy.

Ravanchi also reiterated that the unjust sanctions against the Iranian nation will lead America nowhere.

The US secretary of state has claimed that Washington is ready for diplomatic talks, but Iran has still not chosen that path, which is why the ball is actually in Iran’s court.

