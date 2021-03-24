Photographer from Khuzestan wins Qatar Int’l Fest top prize

According to IRNA report from the festival’s website, Savari’s photograph, titled “Daughter of Cloud” on the victims of 2919 Khuzestan flood, has been selected as the festival’s best snapshot.

Savari has got the festival’s gold medal and plaque of honor and also been invited to participate at Qatar’s Doha Photography Exhibition.

Iranian photographer has been working in social and street documentary fields and is an honorary photographer of the National Geographic magazine.

In 2017, Savari gained the 2nd prize and plaque of honor of UAE’s Xposure contest, and in the same year his snapshots won Morocco’s Maghreb Photography Competition’s top prize. In 2015 he won the Smithsonian magazine’s selected photography of the year prize and in 2017 he won the 1st place and plaque of honor of Holland’s Chiz Photography Contest.

Savari’s photographs have also won the top prize of Lens Culture Street Photography, won three consecutive prizes in Hipa Photography Competition, and participated in numerous other photography competitions.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish