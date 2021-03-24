Judiciary's Human Rights chief slams US claim on Yemen ceasefire

Kani wrote in twitter message that: In order to prove that this ceasefire plan is not merely a means for supporting the butchers of the Yemeni people from Yemen quagmire, the Americans need to ensure the forwarding of food and medical items to the victims of the Saudi air raids so that no more Yemeni women and children will lose their lives of hunger and lack of access to proper medicines.

On March 26, 2015, Saudi Arabia launched a devastating war against the Yemeni nation aimed at achieving political objectives and expansionist tendencies in the framework of a coalition with a number of other Arab countries and the United States, after receiving a US green light.

The Saudi aggressive move against Yemen has thus far left behind thousands of Yemeni citizens, including, and mostly, women and children and destroyed almost all infrastructures in Yemen.

According several reports by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 233,000 people have got killed, or got mutilated during six years of Saudi-led war against the Yemeni nation.

The intensive Saudi air raids under the US supportive umbrella, has so far made impossible the forwarding of humanitarian aids to the Yemeni nation. That is while despite the Corona pandemic the Yemeni nation has not only been deprived of access to proper medical items, but also to food and other minimum living necessities.

