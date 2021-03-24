Envoy says embassy tries to facilitate economic activities in Kuwait

Speaking in a meeting with Chairman of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mohammed Jassim Al-Hamad Al-Saqr, Mohammad Irani hoped for developing bilateral economic relations between Iran and Kuwait and taking advantage of investment opportunities in Iran.

Meanwhile, Jassim Al-Hamad Al-Saqr referred to historical and economic relations between Iran and Kuwait and stressed the importance of making efforts to materialize private sector interests.

He also expressed Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry readiness for developing relations with its Iranian counterpart.

