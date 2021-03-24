Mar 24, 2021, 7:31 PM
Envoy says embassy tries to facilitate economic activities in Kuwait

Tehran, March 24, IRNA – Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait said the embassy tries to remove obstacles for investors, to increase trade volume and to facilitate joint economic activities between Iran and Kuwait.

Speaking in a meeting with Chairman of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mohammed Jassim Al-Hamad Al-Saqr, Mohammad Irani hoped for developing bilateral economic relations between Iran and Kuwait and taking advantage of investment opportunities in Iran.

Meanwhile, Jassim Al-Hamad Al-Saqr referred to historical and economic relations between Iran and Kuwait and stressed the importance of making efforts to materialize private sector interests.

He also expressed Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry readiness for developing relations with its Iranian counterpart.

