Commander lauds Iran Army readiness against modern threats

Tehran, March 24, IRNA - Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army for Coordination Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said Iran’s army has done its mission very well and is ready to stand against any enemy and move in proportion to modern threats.

Speaking to IRNA, Sayyari said definitely, Iranian Army by taking advantage of youths, its science and knowledge is ready to stand against anti-Revolution and territorial integrity threats.

He added that holding military drills shows armed forces' capabilities for doing missions and defending territorial integrity of the country.

Earlier, Admiral Sayyari had said that Iran has managed to domestically create a defensive power, which is totally calculable and unignorable in the world.

Had it not been for that, the enemy would have the same thing to Iran that it did to Iran's western and eastern neighbors, Sayyari said, adding that they do not dare to attack now.

