COVID-19 claims 94 lives in Iran over past 24 hours: Official

Some 7,605 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 749 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 94 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 62,045.

Lari noted that 1,562,709 patients out of a total of 1,823,317 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,874 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

