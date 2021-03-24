Iran envoy criticizes IAEA Director-General for non-constructive remarks on JCPOA

Speaking to reporters, Gharibabadi slammed Grossi as the chief sees the future of the JCPOA dependent on transparency over a claim that Iran has undeclared uranium.

The ambassador said interviews about such issues will damage IAEA credibility in Iran and close window of success in IAEA next initiatives [to be undertaken] based on interaction and goodwill.

The JCPOA has been facing problems, so there is no need to make it more complicated by strange remarks, the ambassador noted.

Iran has transparent activities still under the IAEA Safeguards Agreement, he added.

US withdrew unilaterally from the Iran Deal, aka JCPOA, in May 2018 and imposed the highest level of sanctions against Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has termed the US maximum pressure policy against Iran as economic terrorism.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish