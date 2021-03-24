Rouhani: Leader's remarks clears any excuse to be used by 5+1 states

The Supreme Leader has said Iran will return to all commitments if they return [to the deal] really and seriously, President Rouhani said at the first cabinet session held in the new Iranian year (started on March 20, 2021).

Iran will not waste time, even a minute, for see the unjust sanctions being removed, the president noted.

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is criteria between Iran and the world powers, Rouhani stressed.

Iran and the six world powers- US, UK, France, Russia, China and Germany- reached a landmark nuclear agreement, officially known as the JCPOA, on July 14, 2015.

Despite the world criticism, US withdrew unilaterally from the deal in May 2018 and imposed as it claimed the highest level of sanctions against Iran.

Iran observed one-year Strategic Patience vis-a-vis the US withdrawal and honored its commitments afterwards.

In a reciprocal measure to the US act, Iran reduced commitments to the JCPOA based on Article 26 and 36 of the Agreement.

Iran says US should first lift the sanctions and return to the deal, then Iran will immediately go back to its commitments again.

