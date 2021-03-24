Iran's Chabahar Port sees 381pc growth in exports

Director-General of Ports and Maritime Organization of the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan Behrooz Aqaei made the remarks in an interview with IRNA.

Also, 82-fold increase in transit of goods is an important achievement gained in this strategic port in recent years, Aqaei said.

Iranian calendar year ended on March 19, and the new year- Nowruz- started on March 20, 2021.

Chabahar Port with 10 million tons capacity of loading and unloading is an important port in south of Iran and north of Sea of Oman, the official said.

He added that Chabahar due to its strategic position and access to free international waters plays an important role in Iran's exchange with regional countries.

Chabahar with its important strategic position is the main center for development. The port plays a key role in the exchange of goods among Central Asian states, according to Iranian officials.

Thanks to having joint borders with two neighboring countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan, Chabahar can function as a route to join the Indian Ocean and Africa to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has once noted.

Aqaei underlined that Chabahar Port has a record in loading 15,500 tons of commodities in a day.

Coronavirus pandemic could not interrupt services in the Iranian port, the official concluded.

Since its outbreak in December 2019 worldwide, the coronavirus pandemic has postponed many world meetings, events, sports competitions, etc. as it has killed over 2,740,000.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish