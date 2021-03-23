Mar 23, 2021, 7:05 PM
Tajik President congratulates Rouhani on Nowruz

Tehran, March 23, IRNA – Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in a message on Tuesday congratulated his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on the occasion of the New Iranian Year and Nowruz.

In his message on Tuesday, President Rahmon said that the constructive cooperation of the two sides will further expand in the future with a new theme and content.

Earlier today, Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin congratulated his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Nowruz.

Nowruz can be regarded as one of the most blessed celebrations which have brought together people with great humanitarian ideals such as friendship, cooperation, and philanthropy, as well as benevolence, he pointed out.

