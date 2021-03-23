Iran supports any peace plan in Yemen

The statement was issued on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of an invasion of Yemen by Saudi Arabia and the so-called coalition countries.

The statement said that Iran favors an end to the occupation of Yemen and lifting the economic siege of the country, initiating political dialogue and letting the Yemeni people determine their own future.

Some 24 million people in Yemen have been targeted over the past six years of the siege and military invasion of Yemen, and tens of people are dying every day from bombardment or hunger, disease, lack of medicine or fuel, the statement said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed regret that the invasion of Yemen did not stop even for a moment despite the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

Although there are numerous claims that all support for the aggression has stopped, the sale of weapons to the aggressor coalition and even the technical support needed for these weapons continues, the statement said, adding that military experts from some countries are serving the Saudis in their massacre and crimes against the Yemeni people.

Iran has always been reiterating that the Yemeni crisis has no military solution, the statement said.

It added that the establishment of a simultaneous ceasefire and lifting the siege would pave the way for dialogue.

