Ayatollah Khamenei's wise stance on the nuclear deal

Regarding this wise position, the following points are noteworthy:

Lack of haste in the return of the United States to JCPOA:

Iran will not wait for the return of the United States in a position of needlessness and will not show any haste in this regard. Iran also watching over its economic achievements in the direction of strengthening the economy. Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran is more powerful in all fields than when it entered into negotiations with the 5 + 1 countries. At that time, the expediency of the system allowed entry into these negotiations, but today that expediency does not exist and it is wisdom that determines the policies of the system in the face of the outcome parties. As the Supreme Leader of the Revolution said, the situation in Iran has changed in the interests of Iran compared to 2012, and today is a powerful Iran that can determine future developments. It is clear that Iran's lack of haste does not mean neglecting opportunities, but in order to use the opportunities to increase economic achievements, especially in the field of national production. The important point is that Iran's wise policy in this regard has been approved and consensus of all elements of the system, including the government, parliament and the armed forces, and this has enabled national cohesion and unity of the word.

Failure of US Maximum Pressure Policy:

US and European sanctions were imposed on the Iranian nation under various pretexts after the victory of the Islamic Revolution and sought to weaken our country's foreign economic ties. This approach of the West, which was completely contrary to international standards and human rights, culminated in the Trump administration. During this period, sanctions continued even in the areas of food, medicine and medical items in order to increase public discontent and revolt against the country. Trump was unaware of the resilience of the Iranian people to foreign threats and did not believe in Iran's geographical advantages, rich natural resources, and transit position as a strategic communications highway. Today, as foreign analysts acknowledge the failure of US maximum pressure, there is hope that, with the proper use of its neglected economic and trade potential, the country will move toward a boom in production,independently, even with the continuation of the Biden administration's sanctions policy.

Distrust of America:

Ayatollah Khamenei's emphasis on the invalidity of American promises is reminiscent of the United States' bad record in fulfilling its commitments and hostility to the Iranian people. The hostility that was applied to the Iranian nation even before the revolution and during the Pahlavi dynasty dictatorship. The United States and Britain staged a coup against the national government of Dr. Mohammad Mossadegh in 1953 in opposition to the nationalization of Iran's oil industry. They supported the corrupt Pahlavi dictatorship in Iran for 25 years. The United States sought to overthrow the Islamic Republic from the beginning of the Islamic Revolution. Along with other Western countries, she supported Saddam's invasion of Iran. The downing of an Iranian airliner over the waters of the Persian Gulf and the killing of 290 innocent passengers, the imposition of various sanctions on the Iranian nation and the creation and equipping of terrorist groups such as ISIS to counter Iran all reflect the Iranian nation's distrust of the United States and Washington's hostile policies against Iran. With this negative record, Biden has a long way to go to gain the trust of the Iranian people.

Return to commitments after the lifting of sanctions:

One of the crude and unsupported professions of some US and European officials is to force Tehran to take the first step to revive the nuclear deal. However, in this category, only the United States has left the UN Security Council in violation of the treaty, and of course, it must gain Iran confidence by lifting all sanctions. Iran's insistence on lifting sanctions in practice and verifying them shows Iran's distrust of White House leaders, whether Republicans or Democrats.

Foreign policy reform:

The Biden administration must correct its policies, including supporting the Zionist regime, its illegitimate presence in Syria, supporting the criminal Saudi government, and expedite the withdrawal of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan if it does not want to repeat Trump's mistakes.

Joe Biden should know that the US foreign policy over the past two months has been a continuation of the Trump administration's policies and is by no means satisfactory. He must put himself in the path of correcting past behaviors by putting wise pieces in his foreign policy apparatus by reviewing Trump's misguided policies, otherwise his fate will be the same as that of the Trump administration.

