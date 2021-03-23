Iranian president prays for immediate recovery of Pakistani PM from illness

In his message, Rouhani also congratulated the Pakistani prime minister on the New Persian Year (Nowruz).

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and the problems it has caused for the people across the world, the president expressed hope that this scourge would be eradicated from human society as soon as possible.

He also voiced Iran’s readiness to share experiences with Pakistan to combat with the coronavirus disease.

The Pakistani prime minister contracted COVID-19 two days after getting vaccinated against the disease.

He is said to be in good heath situation observing quarantine.

