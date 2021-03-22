Sultan of Oman congratulates Pres. Rouhani on Iranian New Year

The Times of Oman daily quoted Sultan Haitham bin Tarik as saying in the message: I hereby wholeheartedly wish the Iranian government and nation full health, wellbeing, and evermore progress.

Sultan Bin Tarik had also earlier in a message to President Ruhani referred to Iran as a friendly country with a warm-blooded nation and wholeheartedly congratulated the 42nd anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Iran and Oman enjoy excellent comprehensive friendly relations and support each other at all international scenes.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish