Chinese FM to visit Iran in coming days: Official

Wang Yi will visit Iran during March 26-27 at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, he stated.

During his stay in Iran, the Chinese official will hold talks with Zarif, as well as Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, he further noted.

Both sides are to consult on the strategy of strengthening the strategic partnership and to exchange views on international and regional developments during this visit, Khatibzadeh stated.

