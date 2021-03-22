Mar 22, 2021, 6:38 PM
Chinese FM to visit Iran in coming days: Official

Tehran, March 22, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is to pay a visit to Iran in the coming days.

Wang Yi will visit Iran during March 26-27 at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, he stated.

During his stay in Iran, the Chinese official will hold talks with Zarif, as well as Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, he further noted.

Both sides are to consult on the strategy of strengthening the strategic partnership and to exchange views on international and regional developments during this visit, Khatibzadeh stated.

