Iran’s cycling wins world, Asian seats

The World Cycling Federation webinar meeting was held today (Monday), it was reported.
During the meeting, Iranian cycling won a precious global and Asian seat by Mohsen Solgi and Asghar Khaleghi.
Tehran, March 22, IRNA – Iranian cycling has won the world seat for the first time, the public relations office of Iran Cycling Federation said on Monday.
