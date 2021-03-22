Mar 22, 2021, 5:35 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 84272318
0 Persons

Tags

Iran’s cycling wins world, Asian seats

Iran’s cycling wins world, Asian seats

Tehran, March 22, IRNA – Iranian cycling has won the world seat for the first time, the public relations office of Iran Cycling Federation said on Monday.

The World Cycling Federation webinar meeting was held today (Monday), it was reported. 

During the meeting, Iranian cycling won a precious global and Asian seat by Mohsen Solgi and Asghar Khaleghi.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 15 =