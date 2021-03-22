Iranian ambassador regrets passing of former French ambassador to Tehran

Writing on his personal Twitter account Ghasemi said that the demise of Mr. Nicoloud is regretful and unbelievable.

He was a fair and realistic human being, and a researcher who was aware of and interested in the Iranian culture and history, Ghasemi said.

Mr. Nicoloud served as French ambassador to Iran from 2001 to 2005.

Ghasemi said that he has had a meeting with the late Mr. Nicoloud few weeks ago when he said that he was writing a book on Iran nuclear issue from its very beginning before the victory of the Islamic Revolution based on documents compiled by the French government.

Mr. Nicoloud had stressed that he needed another six months to conclude his research and publish the book, Ghasemi said.

Mr. Nicoloud died in Paris on March 20 at the age of 81.

