Lavrov made the remarks speaking to Chinese reporters on a visit to China.

He said that the US withdrew from Iran nuclear deal and prevented other parties to the accord to implement their commitments under the UNSC Resolution 2231.

Lavrov described the US acts as a blatant violation of international law.

Lavrov arrived in China earlier today for a regional tour which will then take him to South Korea.

