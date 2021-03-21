Supreme Leader urges more efforts to boost production in country

Earlier yesterday, Ayatollah Khamenei, issued a message on the new Iranian year wherein he described 1399 as the year of the manifestation of the Iranian nation's capabilities both in face of COVID-19 and in confronting enemies' maximum pressure.

He chose the slogan “Production: support and the elimination of obstacles” for the year 1400.

In his today speech, Ayatollah Khamenei recalled that the beginning of the last century, 1300, was the beginning of Reza Khan's dictatorship who came to power with the UK Coup, and now the beginning of the new century in the year 1400 coincides with the upcoming elections, he underlined.

The year 1300 was the onset of Reza khan's dictatorship and the UK Coup was in fact carried out by Reza Khan, he noted.

In fact, the rule was dependent, dictatorial, and was controlled by the UK in the country, he further noted.

This year, entering the century 1400 should be named the year of elections, Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding that the current period of time shows that the Iranian system now is based on national self-confidence and self-reliance; that is the difference in this century.

Last year's slogan, "surge in production", was not completely realized, he stated, though some progress in important manufacturing areas were achieved if it is evaluated fairly.

There is a complete list proving the rise of the productions, he stated, noting that some areas including home appliances, car tires, aluminum, petrochemical, and steel experienced growth.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s speech was broadcast live on TV, his official website, and his official pages on social media. Due to protocols to stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading, he did not travel to Mashad for addressing the nation this year.

