Iran, China, partners with potential capacity of pioneering in int’l tech field

According to China Perspective Report that has recently been published more that 60% of China’s top companies have been using the G5 applications and edge calculations, that provides them maximum net speed and at most in post-Corona era the process of joining a lot more companies to this technological achievement will be accelerated.

Predictions about his application indicate that China’s investments on 5G from 2021 and 2025 will be over 500 billion Yuan and China’s investments on internet infrastructure during the next four years will sum up to 600 trillion dollars.

Iran, too, at the beginning of its New Year, 1400, marked the end of 1st moth of using the G5 internet by Mobin Net internet provider service.

Mobin Net and Iran-Cell IPS’s have now both joined the world club of 5G IPS users.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Managing Director Mohammad-Reza Nowruzpur believes the applications of the high-tech 5G technology at the service of the Iranian users mean that Iran can both be the international workshop and the exhibition for its usages of the 5G net and such applications are so broad the Iran-China technological couple can leave behind the America-India couple at the international arena.

In this regard, keeping in mind the comprehensive, strategic Iran-China partnership announced by the Iranian and Chinese leaders, it seems as though Tehran and Beijing have noticeable capacities for bilateral interactions in this field.

Accordingly, Iran and China can as two influential powers in regional and international transactions not only have the capacity of turning their potential capabilities into practical know-how in information technology (IT) field, but can also have positive and constructive interactions in this field and can thus take very significant strides in revival of the ancient Silk Road project.

