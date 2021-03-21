Mar 21, 2021, 1:04 PM
IRNA, Kazinform organize online photo exhibition

Tehran, March 21, IRNA – The exhibition themed Iran and Kazakhstan through the lens was opened to introduce Iranian and Kazakh nature, cultural heritage, and traditions.

The exhibition, which includes photos taken by the photographers of IRNA and Kazinform, was opened simultaneously by the two news agencies on Saturday.

The chiefs of IRNA and Kazinform signed a memorandum of understanding in Nur-Sultan (then Astana), Kazakhstan on September 7, 2017, to exchange news services, implement joint projects, and hold joint events such as training courses and photo exhibitions.

You can click on the links below to enter the gallery:

Nature; Cultural Heritage; Traditions and Custom

