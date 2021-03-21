IRNA, Kazinform organize online photo exhibition

The exhibition, which includes photos taken by the photographers of IRNA and Kazinform, was opened simultaneously by the two news agencies on Saturday.

The chiefs of IRNA and Kazinform signed a memorandum of understanding in Nur-Sultan (then Astana), Kazakhstan on September 7, 2017, to exchange news services, implement joint projects, and hold joint events such as training courses and photo exhibitions.

You can click on the links below to enter the gallery:

Nature; Cultural Heritage; Traditions and Custom

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish