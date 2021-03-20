President congratulates Supreme Leader on New Year

Despite enemies’ conspiracies, efforts will be made for containing coronavirus completely in the new Iranian year, continuation of production, inauguration of big projects, foiling and lifting sanctions and developing economic and cultural sectors.

He wished for Iranian nation to pass difficulties caused by sanctions and coronavirus pandemic.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, for his part, congratulated New Year and wished success for government in line with serving people.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish