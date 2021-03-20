Iran, Armenia emphasize boosting ties

Both sides discussed promoting relations in legal affairs, updating documents, following up previous documents, Aras River and regional issues.

The slammed terrorist groups’ presence in the region.

Regional, human rights, cultural issues and fighting terrorism were among other topics reviewed by both sides.

Baharvand and Ghevondyan stressed creating North-South Corridor in the Armenian soil and the regional states’ plan for creating a suitable path between the Persian Gulf and the Black Sea and cooperation in transportation and infrastructures.

Meanwhile, Baharvand met with governor of Syunik Province Hunan Poghosyan and discussed issues related to connecting ways, launching Meghri and developing economic cooperation.

