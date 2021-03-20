Iranians welcome New Year, 1400 AH

A cannon was fired in Tehran's Azadi Tower to mark the turn of the year.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message congratulating Nowruz , the start of Iranian New Year, expressed hope that the new year will end the resort to violence, killings, threats, domineering policies and oppression.

Nowruz is the Iranian New Year, also known as the Persian New Year, which begins on the spring equinox (March 20), marking the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian solar calendar.

