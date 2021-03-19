Mar 19, 2021, 11:52 PM
Nuclear energy diplomacy advancing for sake of economic growth: Official

Tehran, March 19, IRNA – Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiee on Friday said that nuclear energy diplomacy is moving forward for the economic development of the country.

March 19 marks the 70th anniversary of the nationalization of the oil industry by the late Mohammad Mosaddegh for Iranians that is reminiscent of a great but unfinished national epic, he said. 

The bill to nationalize the oil industry explicitly introduced control of the priceless national asset to contribute to peace in the world, he added.

The US-UK alliance formed the coup d'etat by resorting to the so-called communist danger, he pointed out.

Today, fortunately, that failed national resistance line has come to its fullest in the nuclear deal aka the JCPOA, he stated. 

