FM sopx: US must make fundamental change in its approaches

Khatibzadeh tweeted that it is high time for the US to adopt fundamental changes in its thinking and thus its approaches.

He added that for decades, the US has attempted to exclude Iran's international law and politics, noting that it has profoundly failed.

He also wrote in another tweet that "another year passed BY. Another leaf fell from the tree of time.

People tread on the Earth while some loved ones left us alone, he further noted.

Now we are on the eve of Nowruz, and a new century, he stated.

In 2020, the decent people of this ancient land went through a lot of pressures and difficulties, he said, adding that COVID-19 became another problem.

He congratulated Iranians on the occasion of the New Year, wishing health and blessing for all Iranians.

