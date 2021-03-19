Nowruz spirit more vital than ever

The following is the message of the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Each year, Nowruz marks a new beginning.

Last year, the Nowruz celebration coincided with the early days of an unprecedented and devastating global pandemic.

This year, the Nowruz spirit is more vital than ever.

Solidarity between communities and generations is more crucial than ever.

Our promise in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to leave no one behind is more essential than ever.

Today, we can start to see light at the end of the tunnel.

As the world comes together to defeat COVID-19, Nowruz serves as an inspiration to recover and rebuild in a more just and durable way, in harmony with nature.

I offer my best wishes to everyone marking Nowruz.

May this day advance happiness, health, and harmony to all.

3266**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish