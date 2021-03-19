FM Zarif terms visit to Turkey as "productive"

"Productive trip to wonderful Istanbul for talks with my brother, FM @MevlutCavusoglu," Zarif tweeted on Friday.

"As before, constructive engagement on bilateral and regional issues. Ultimate aim: Apply #Iran and #Turkey's experience of 400 yrs of peace to our region. Together, anything is possible," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in a meeting in Istanbul discussed the bilateral political talks, date, and agenda of Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Commission, and cooperation in the field of fighting terrorism, as well as Syria's developments.

During the meeting, Zarif and Cavusoglu reviewed bilateral relations and regional developments, especially the developments taking place in Syria.

The Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers also discussed economic and trade relations, including the holding of joint economic commission and other issues of mutual interest.

Also earlier on Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry had already announced in a statement the formal visit of Zarif to Turkey.

2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish