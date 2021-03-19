Mar 19, 2021, 11:50 AM
Oil industry nationalization new chapter in Iran development

Tehran, March 19, IRNA – Iran’s First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Thursday that the nationalization of the oil industry in Iran in 1951 was a new chapter in the country’s development.

Jahangiri wrote on his Twitter account that the anniversary of the event on Esfand 29 (March 19) has made the last day of the Persian year the best year-end.

He added that the Nationalization of Oil Industry day was a day that by the wisdom and endeavor of Dr. Mohammad Mosaddeq, the Then Prime Minister of Iran, opened a new chapter in the national development of Iran.

“This is a proud heritage left for the Iranian nation. We can and should learn lessons from history for today and the future,” said the First Vice President.

Oil Industry Nationalization Act was a legal offer signed unanimously by the oil commission of Iran’s Parliament on March 17, 1951. It was passed by Iran’s then-Senate on March 19 the same year and became law.

